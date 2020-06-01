1st June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Two more young women gang-raped near Jebel Kujur, JubaA dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom3,000 VIP Protection officers to graduate in phase onePolice to enforce social distancing, mask wearing directivesUS donates additional $18.8 million for S.Sudan’s COVID-19 response

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   3,000 VIP Protection officers to graduate in phase one

3,000 VIP Protection officers to graduate in phase one

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 4 hours ago

Trainees are seen in sandals or flip-flops at the Maridi Training Center on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 | Credit | Haitham Aweet

The SSPDF spokesperson says 3,000 soldiers will graduate this week as part of the VIP Protection Unit.

The protection unit is a crucial force that assures the safety and security of officials of the Transitional Government of National Unity who took office in February.

They are part of the 83, 000 forces needed to form a unified army, national security and police services –as agreed upon in the September 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The first batch of graduation was announced late May, a five months’ delay from initial dates stipulated in the agreement.

They were supposed to be assembled, trained and unified during the pre-transitional period, before the formation of a coalition government.

But the parties made compromises to establish a unity government that saw all opposition leaders relocate to Juba in February.

The army now says 3,000 soldiers will graduate within the next week.

But the graduation will only be for the VIP Protection Unit.

“This month of June, all the forces that are at all training centers will be graduated, as soon as we are done with the graduation of VIP Protection force,” Gen. Lul Ruai SSPDF spokesperson said.

He added the next phase of graduation will include officers of the other organized forces.

“The Chief of Defense Forces will come up with a clear timeline on when the other forces will be graduated,” he said.

This phased graduation, said the army, will ensure the planned events are safe to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“As you know we are operating under a partial lockdown and a number of rules and guidelines are being observed including when the graduation is taking place. This includes who are the dignitaries attending the graduation and what are other things required to be put in place before graduation.”

Total Page Visits: 156 - Today Page Visits: 156

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report 1

Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death 2

“You will die before I do,” Kiir tells those wishing him death

Published Monday, May 25, 2020

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan 3

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 29, 2020

Health minister asks Kiir for lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise 4

Health minister asks Kiir for lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise

Published Saturday, May 30, 2020

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases surpass neighbouring countries 5

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases surpass neighbouring countries

Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two more young women gang-raped near Jebel Kujur, Juba

Published 2 hours ago

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published 4 hours ago

3,000 VIP Protection officers to graduate in phase one

Published 4 hours ago

CEPO welcomes extension of UN arms embargo on S.Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

Police to enforce social distancing, mask wearing directives

Published 24 hours ago

US donates additional $18.8 million for S.Sudan’s COVID-19 response

Published Sunday, May 31, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.