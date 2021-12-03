4th December 2021
34 killed in Jonglei violence including 7 university students in November

34 killed in Jonglei violence including 7 university students in November

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Map of Jonglei State Courtesy - of - www.voanews.com

At least 34 people have been killed in separate incidents in Jonglei state in the month of November including seven university students returning from Ethiopia.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Governor Denay Chagor says the government of Jonglei state is saddened about losing innocent citizens to what he described as “uncontrollable  criminals” in the state.

It says eight people were killed in Twic East County, while 40 heads of cattle were looted in Duk County.

The statement went on and says four people were killed in Uror County, among them Payam administrator and a chief.

It also says four people were killed in Nyirol County including a pastor and two deacons.

In a separate incidents, five people were killed in Bor County including two teachers who were traveling on a motorbike from Bor town to Anyidi Payam.

The incident triggered a targeting killing of seven ethnic Murle communities residing in Bor town.

Another incident took place in Akobo County where seven university students returning from Ethiopia were killed.

In another incident, three women were killed in Buong Payam of Akobo West.

Governor Denay who blamed Greater Pibor Administrative Area for not doing enough to cease hostilities, condemned the incidents.

He called on the Greater Pibor Administrative Area to talk with youth in Pibor to accept peace with their neighbors.

The governor points out that peace between two regions is important.

Denay says the government of Jonglei state remains committed to the Pieri Peace Agreement and the recently signed Peace Accord in Bor.

He called on Pibor to respect the truth for peaceful co-existence among the two sisterly communities.



