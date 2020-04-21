36 contacts test negative for Covid-19

The nearly 40 contacts for some of the coronavirus patients have tested negative for the pandemic, according to the High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19.

On Monday, the minister of health informed the taskforce that 36 tests of samples collected from contacts whose quarantine time had elapsed turned negative.

South Sudan has confirmed four cases, so far – one of which was transmitted locally.

Meanwhile, the taskforce said Ugandan health authorities shared with its South Sudan counterpart information about a truck driver who tested positive in Malaba at the Kenya-Uganda border on 16 April 2020.

According to the taskforce, the driver believed to be the one in question was stopped on Monday 20 April at Nimule border post on his way from Juba to Uganda.

It says the ministry of health has launched investigation into the matter, including contact tracing.

All the neighboring countries closed their borders and suspended flights in an attempt to prevent spread of the virus.

However, the borders are open for trucks that carry market commodities.