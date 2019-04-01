1st April 2019
S.Sudan athletes arrive in Kigali, Rwanda ahead Olympic games

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 6 hours ago

Athletes from South Sudan training along streets of Juba.

South Sudan athletes are in Rwandan capital Kigali to participate in an Olympic competition scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committee for Africa in collaboration with the Rwandan government, will be held for five days.

It aims to commemorate the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 Rwandans were killed.

Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Egypt are among African states invited to participate.

There are about 50 volleyball, basketball and taekwondo players including Athletes who are representing South Sudan in the competition.

They arrived in Kigali over the weekend.

