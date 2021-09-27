27th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   4 soldiers die, 16 injured when 2 vehicles overturned on Luri river

4 soldiers die, 16 injured when 2 vehicles overturned on Luri river

Authors: SSBC | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

General Majak Akech, the Inspector General of Police inspecting one of the NSS Vehicles that overturned while crossing Luri river on Saturday Sept. 25, 2021 - courtesy

At least four soldiers have died and 16 others injured after two vehicles overturned while crossing Luri river, near Juba over the weekend.

 

According to the Inspector General of Police, the Toyota pickup carrying soldiers assigned to facilitate the return of cattle from Juba to Terekeka overturned on Saturday while trying to cross the overflowing Luri River.

General Majak Akech says 16 of the soldiers have survived the accident, but four have drowned.

Speaking during a visit at the scene of the accident at Luri Bridge on Sunday, Gen. Majak Akech one of the Toyota pickups belonging to national security have been recovered and the other taken by the water current.

“I came for a visit here at the accident scene, two of our vehicles were coming for a mission of facilitating the return of cattle from Juba to Terekeka when they reached Luri bridge they found the river was overflowing and it swept two vehicles,” Gen Akech.

“The vehicle was carrying 20 soldiers, one of the vehicles was taken by the water and we recovered one of the vehicles belonging to national security, four of the soldiers are still missing and we have recovered about 16 of them.”

The Toyota pickup was headed towards Luri from Juba with 20 soldiers on board.

Luri River has claimed several lives as people try to cross it.

The bridge collapsed in 2012 and ever since, it floods when there are heavy rains.

The construction of the deadly Luri Bridge is ongoing and to be completed in 2022, according to the Ministry of Roads and Bridges.

Popular Stories
Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage 1

Army general kidnaps, holds in-law hostage

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba 3

Govt urged to close Kampala and Christian Universities in Juba

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts 4

Former govt official bit off man’s ear in argument over social media posts

Published Friday, September 24, 2021

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal 5

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

4 soldiers die, 16 injured when 2 vehicles overturned on Luri river

Published 4 hours ago

Renovation of parliament building nears completion – Paul Yoane

Published 5 hours ago

Owners of demolished structures at Custom Market cry foul

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan-Uganda visa deal will bolster trade – economist

Published 6 hours ago

3 killed at home in Nzara

Published 7 hours ago

Former Bakasoro’s party, SSNMC gets new chairman

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.