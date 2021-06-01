1st June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   50 huts were reportedly torched in recent Warrap clashes

50 huts were reportedly torched in recent Warrap clashes

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

One of the huts that were burnt down in Gogrial East Count last week | Credtt | Courtesy

More than 50 houses were burnt down during the recent intercommunal clashes in Warrap State, an official has said.

Last week, youth allegedly from Mayom County, Unity State, attacked Gogrial East County, resulting in the death and injury of women and children.

Authorities there reported the killing of 15 people and the wounding of 17 others in Mang’ol Apuk.

But for his part, Unity State Minister of Information, Gabriel Kuon Makuei, said he was yet to get a report on the incident.

Over the weekend, the state government committee headed up by the acting governor went to the ground to assess the situation of the people there.

The state minister of information now says told Eye Radio that more than 50 houses have been burnt down to ashes in the area.

“We also urged our people of Warrap State to remain calm as the government is investigating what in the territory and its people,” Ring Deng told Eye Radio

According to the UN Mission, cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest security challenge in South Sudan.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba 1

Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba

Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t 2

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t

Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 3

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Central bank has no plans to introduce 5,000-pound bill, governor 4

Central bank has no plans to introduce 5,000-pound bill, governor

Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 5

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

50 huts were reportedly torched in recent Warrap clashes

Published 1 min ago

Researcher expresses concern over illegal charcoal trade

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t asks UNMISS to help in lifting of arms embargo

Published 2 hours ago

Seven people killed in an attack on Pigi

Published 14 hours ago

Yei women win inaugural football tournament

Published Monday, May 31, 2021

Kenya receives unused Covid vaccine doses from South Sudan

Published Monday, May 31, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.