20th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | News   |   500 orphans live in dire conditions in Juba

500 orphans live in dire conditions in Juba

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 8 hours ago

Orphans share a meal at Stone International Church in Juba where they shelter at night. Majority of them roam the streets during the day and return to the church compound in the evening| Credit | Priscah Akol/Eye Radio

Nearly 500 orphans are in urgent need of food and sleeping materials at Stone International Church in Juba.

The children who are in the custody of the church do not have sleeping mats or blankets and have no medical supplies.

When Eye Radio visited the church on Sunday, most of the children were sleeping on the floor.

Some had not eaten for the day. Others have been at the premises since 2014.

Some of the children said they lost touch with their parents since December 2013 when violence erupted across the country.

They have since lived on the streets of Juba begging for food and where to sleep.

The caretaker of Stone International Church in Gudele, Block 4 confirmed that the majority of them are street children.

Jacob Mijok disclosed that the children often come to the church in the evening to seek shelter and escape from the streets.

“When rain comes, the young ones – between the ages 5 to 10 – squeeze themselves in a small room,” Mijok told Eye Radio.

But, he said, the church cannot feed them enough either.

Reports indicate that the vast majority of children in South Sudan have been orphaned as a result of extreme poverty, ethnic conflicts and HIV/AIDS.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, says hunger –fueled by a protracted civil war and a failed economy –has pushed children into labor or life on the streets.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors 1

Kiir writes ‘letter of disappointment’ to governors

Published Thursday, April 15, 2021

Security shoots dead footballer 2

Security shoots dead footballer

Published Monday, April 19, 2021

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official 3

HIV infection spreads from Equatoria to central states – official

Published Friday, April 16, 2021

Minister denies using gun to threaten football fans 4

Minister denies using gun to threaten football fans

Published Monday, April 19, 2021

Lakes leaders at odds over appointments 5

Lakes leaders at odds over appointments

Published Friday, April 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

U.S police officer found guilty of killing George Flyod

Published 48 mins ago

SSFA election gears up as Lual Maluk declares candidacy

Published 6 hours ago

Khalil Merhi likely to make S Sudan a shelter for criminal orgs – report

Published 7 hours ago

500 orphans live in dire conditions in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Chad’s president Idriss Déby dies ‘in clashes with rebels’

Published 11 hours ago

Activist disappointed by failure to reconstitute parliament

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.