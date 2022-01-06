6th January 2022
52 recruits to fill nominal roll at various diplomatic missions

52 recruits to fill nominal roll at various diplomatic missions

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 21 seconds ago

Amb. Okuj Daniel, Director General of Administration and Finance in the ministry of foreign affairs speaking to the media on 5th-Jan-2022. Photo: Alhadi Hawari/Eye Radio

The ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced 52 candidates to fill its nominal roll for diplomatic staff for the year 2019/2020

The candidates were part of over 400 interviewees who applied for the recruitment process last year in August.

The candidates are expected to be deployed at the various South Sudan embassies.

According to the Chairperson for the recruitment program, the candidates will fill in the three categories of diplomatic, administrative and information communication.

Okuj Daniel who is also the Director General of Administration and Finance in the ministry of foreign affairs, reveals that there are 42 grade three diplomatic positions, 4 administrative attaches and 6 information communication technology positions.

“The recruitment committee recommended 52 employees according to their performance in the interviews, then the priorities was given to the high score marks and the rest will wait for the next year budget to be included, Okuj told reporters in presser on Wednesday.

For his part, the Director General in the ministry of foreign affairs ambassador Samuel Luate says, the recruitment is part of the reform agenda set up by the government.

This was officially was spearheaded by president Salva Kiir that all institutions of South Sudan should be considered and reform the processes of conducting the affairs of the government of the republic’, he stated.

All the successful candidates are expected to report to the ministry of foreign affairs premises on Monday 17TH for orientation and other arrangements.

This will be preceded by an oath taking scheduled for Monday 24TH January 2022.

