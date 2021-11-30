5th Governors’ Forum Resolutions and Recommendations

Preamble,

We, the participants of the 5th Governors’ Forum namely; the Governors of the Ten States and the three Chief Administrators of Administrative Areas, and other delegates to the Forum hosted in Juba City from 22nd – 29th of November 2021 under the Chairmanship of H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Co-chaired by H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, First Vice President, held extensive deliberations on a range of issues under the theme: “The role of States and Administrative Areas in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) for a peaceful, stable and prosperous South Sudan.”

Applauding H.E. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan for reverting the country to 10 States and establishing the three Administrative Areas; leading the country wisely; and for his commitment to the implementation of the R-ARCSS which has brought peace to the country;

Commending H.E. Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, for effectively chairing the meetings of the Governors’ Forum to a successful conclusion;

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Dr. Barnabas Marial Benjamin, Minister of Presidential Affairs, for leading the organization of this Governors’ Forum which has not been held in the past several years;

Thanking the UNDP/UNMISS for its logistical, technical and financial support to the whole process of hosting this Forum as well as other partners that provided support in one way or the other; and

Commit ourselves to work diligently for lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the country, do hereby adopt the following resolutions and recommendations:

Resolutions

Peace and Security

Affirm commitment of the states to the implementation of the R-ARCSS; Continue disseminating the R-ARCSS; Pursue holding more local peace initiatives across the country to end communal conflicts; End child and women abduction, wherever it occurs; Regulate movement of cattle to avoid conflicts between pastoralists and farmers; 6. Return schools’ lands, recreational centres and public open spaces given to investors and individuals; Return confiscated properties of religious institutions including lands; Commend the peace efforts made by the President in the Region, namely: a) Juba Peace Agreement; b) A Peace Initiative on Conflict between the Ethiopian Government and the TPLF; c) A Peace Initiative on Border Conflict between Sudan and Ethiopia; and d) A Peace Initiative on Conflict between Ethiopia on one side, and Egypt and Sudan on the other side over the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERI). To commemorate the nuns that died in this conflict, the forum calls for resumption of Rome Peace Talks with the holdout groups. The Governors/Chief Administrators are to adhere to the power sharing ratios as per the agreement in allocating constitutional positions including municipalities and county councils;

Governance

States’ governments to collect Personal Income Tax (PIT) of states employees; Complete establishment of Local Government Councils in municipalities and counties; Introduce E-Government at States, Administrative Areas, and Counties; Incoroorate the leadership of National and State Legislatures as oarticipants to the Governors’ Forum; The National government urges the State Governors/Chief Administrators and their deputies to run colleSal government as per peace ageement; In the process of devolving powers and resources to States and Counties as per R-ARCSS, the State Governments are to contribute in the process; Each State is to review state constitution in order to conform to the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011 amended and R-ARCSS The interpretation of the National Flag: a) The black colour in the flag symbolizes the people of South Sudan. b) Each of the white strips symbolizes peace and is one eighth (1/8) of any of the three colours (black, red, and green). c) The red colour symbolizes the blood of the martyrs. d) The green colour symbolizes the fertile land of South Sudan. e) The colour of the triangle in the flag is sky-blue, and it symbolizes the Nile and its tributaries. It bonds all the other colours of the flag like the Nile and its tributaries bonds the lands of South Sudan; f) The yellow star symbolizes the hope for bright future; g) The gold around the flag is a decoration; and 19. The sizes of the flag: standard; big, and hand/table flags; The length of the standard flag is one and a half (1 1/2) meters, while the width is one (1) meter; In production of the National Flag, the producers must conform to the correct colours, measurement proportions in accordance to application whether it is a hand flag or big one. All the authorities are to replace their existing flags with the correct one. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs to provide enough national flags for all the States and Administrative areas The States to provide samples of flags of their states and counties to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs;

Basic Services

Urge the people to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures; Urge the people to get vaccinated; Encourage the construction of water yards rather than boreholes

Economics

The states and administrative areas shall conduct yearly agricultural/livestock shows/exhibitions; Establish agricultural export products centres in the states and counties; Establish slaughter houses in the states and counties;

Recommendations

Peace and Security

Encourage the Presidency to expedite the training, graduation and deployment of unified forces; National Government to provide food and other services to the cantonment/barracks, training and DDR centres; Conduct peaceful disarmament across the country; Hold a peace conference between Unity State and Ruweng Administrative Area in Juba; and between states or counties with similar issues; Continue peace conferences between Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area; Reconcile communities of Greater Upper Nile State through conferences; Urge National Government to establish Peace Fund to support states in the implementation of R ARCSS; Empower traditional and religious leaders to deal with conflicts at the local level;

Governance

Council of States to actively resolve inter and infra-states boundaries, and between states and administrative areas. The National government to support financing the Committees working on border issues; The National government to establish Border Commissions to replace the current committees; All government institutions are to respect and apply public service rules and regulations; The public service rules and regulations be disseminated at national and state levels; Develop strong and robust foreign policy that aims at maintaining good relations with Other countries; All the foreign correspondence from National Institutions and State Governments must go through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Strengthen the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS) to improve inspection of imported goods; Expedite payment of post service benefits of constitutional post holders of defunct 32 states; Expedite the final resolution on the status of Abyei Select from unified forces (Police, Prison, Wildlife and Civil Defence) under training to establish state organized forces; Regulate consumption of alcohol in the states and Administrative Areas; Print and distribute more copies of R-ARCSS; Print and provide more copies of the Constitution (amended) and the Local Government Act 2009; Recruit and train more local administrative officers, preferably graduates from universities or colleges; pay Chiefs according to their grades; and standardize the uniforms, scarfs/sashes,! and epaulettes for Chiefs; Urge the National Government to support states in addressing rampant land grabbing; Adopt severe measures to curb corruption in all government institutions; Improve coordination between states and national Ministries. Harmonize the work of the National Commissions and independent institutions with corresponding states’ institutions; Urge National Government to make policies to address land issues. Hold Governors’ Forums twice a year, All States and Administrative Areas to adhere to ending child marriage and adopt measures and strategies for implementation; Establish Councils for Traditional Authority Leader (COTAL) at all levels of government; Print and distribute the resolutions and recommendations of previous Governors’ Forums as from 2006 to 2014; Strengthen the wildlife service to protect game reserves and national parks across the country; Urge all public and private sectors to display the official map of South Sudan in their offices and in official functions;

Economics

Urge the Ministry of Finance and Planning, and the Bank of South Sudan to accelerate reforms in the Public Financial Management (PFM); States and Administrative Areas to coordinate with the Bank of South Sudan on all matters relating to the regulations, licensing, and the promotion of financial inclusion, and financial literacy in the country; In the light of stiff competition from foreign business, the National Government is to support South Sudanese private sector; To enhance peace and stability across the country, the government is to provide employment and skills opportunities to youth; Guarantee rights of youth to work anywhere in the country as provided in the Labour Act, 2017; Establish National Youth Service across the country; Adopt measures to deal with environmental impact in oil producing areas; Provide land for investment in all the states and create zero gazing; Encourage use of ox ploughs in the states; Mobilize resources for state development; Allocate funds to revive defunct schemes in the country, such Nzara Complex, Mangalla and Melut Sugar Schemes, Aweil Rice Scheme, Upper Talanga Tea Project, Watoka Coffee, Watoka Tabocca, Katire Timber, Gilo, Tonj Kanaff, Yirol Oil Mill, etc.; Organize and engage South Sudanese Diaspora to contribute to development of South Sudan; Increase the size of allocations to states and administrative areas fairly and equitably; Release timely conditional transfers to states and administrative areas; To ensure quality seeds and timely provision of seeds to farmers, the National Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is to regulate and control the award of contracts to companies that provide seeds; Urge the National government to allocate funds to the States for construction of feeder roads; With respect to shares allocated to oil producing States/Administrative Areas and communities, urge the National government and the States to adhere to the constitution (amended) and petroleum revenue act; Implement the reviewed and approved salary structure immediately; Transfer all assets of the former Egyptian 11Tigation projects in South Sudan to the National Ministry of Water Resources and Rehabilitate the irrigation schemes in Renk and Manyo counties in Upper Nile State; Welcome the assumption of South Sudan Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation to the Chair of Council of Ministers of the Nile Basin Countries; Urge the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation to organize the next Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Nile Basin Countries in Juba; Calls for Donors’ Conference with development partners. Basic Services Provide basic services to lessen grievances and conflicts among the population; Support individuals and communities affected by floods; Review the alignment of road construction plans (N 1, N2, N3, N4, N5, Al, A2,…A5,….A850 …etc.) taking into consideration the concerns raised; Improve teachers working conditions to motivate and enhance performance in the schools; Incorporate in the curriculum of general education the following: communication, collaboration, creative and critical thinking, responsible citizens character; South Sudan Educational Curriculum shall remain the current system Of 8-4-4. Meaning eight years basic, four years secondary and at least three years at the college or four years and more at university; Allocate scholarships to states and administrative areas equitably; Allocate more time to state news and other local programmes on SSBC and other media outlets; For agricultural transformation, encourage adoption of cooperative development principles; National government to support states to develop cooperatives, research cenfres and training institutions; Establish agro-mechanical service centres across the country to support expansion of agricultural production and productivity and to enhance food security; Protect and provide services to refugee, IDPs, and returnees as well as host communities; Adopt measures to deal with climate change and its impact; Conduct environmental and social impact assessment prior to commissioning of development project; To control and mitigate impact of floods, build dams, canals, dykes and dredge waterways; Support for building Institutional capacity; States to provide land to national institutions such as requested by the Ministry of Labour and Bank of South Sudan; Revive schools’ sports tournaments; Encourage sports and athletic clubs in states, administrative areas and counties; Establish the following funds: a) Stabilization Fund; b) Future Generations’ Fund; c) Special Reconstruction Fund; d) Health Care Support Fund; e) Students Support Fund; f) Youth Enterprise Fund; g) Women Enterprise fund; h) Compensation and Reparation Fund; i) Infrastructure Fund; j) Social Security Fund;

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kiir warns governors against interfering with non-oil revenue collection Previous Post