6 children die of suspected food poisoning

Six little children have reportedly died after eating a contaminated food in Torit State.
The incident occurred in a remote village in Torit County earlier this week.
State police commissioner says the children, who were under the care of their father ate a dish of fish and okra.
The children, with the youngest aged two, took the meal – which had already been laced with poison, Fermo Peter said.
He added that four children died instantly; while the rest later died at a nearby hospital.
