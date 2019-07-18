6 children die of suspected food poisoning

Six little children have reportedly died after eating a contaminated food in Torit State.

The incident occurred in a remote village in Torit County earlier this week.

State police commissioner says the children, who were under the care of their father ate a dish of fish and okra.

The children, with the youngest aged two, took the meal – which had already been laced with poison, Fermo Peter said.

He added that four children died instantly; while the rest later died at a nearby hospital.