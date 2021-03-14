14th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health   |   61 test positive for Covid-19

61 test positive for Covid-19

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 10 hours ago

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 61 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24hours.

The results were obtained from 543 samples tested in the Public Health Laboratory over the weekend.

The latest figure places the cumulative number of cases at 9,490 of the total 120,955 tests carried out since the outbreak in April Last year.

The number of deaths remains at 104 as there was no new death registered

Among the active cases, two have been admitted at the emergency treatment center with severe conditions.

According to a statement, 1,481 contacts of the confirmed cases are under follow up.

Members of the public are advice to adhere to the use of facemask, wash hands with soap regularly and Social distance.

For any alerts, people are encouraged to call the toll free number 66.66 for an immediate response by health workers.

Popular Stories
We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong 1

We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders 2

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders

Published Thursday, March 11, 2021

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement 3

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Bentiu Refinery starts production 4

Bentiu Refinery starts production

Published Sunday, March 7, 2021

Canon Clement Janda dies at 80 5

Canon Clement Janda dies at 80

Published Monday, March 8, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two die in Yirol cattle raid

Published 9 hours ago

61 test positive for Covid-19

Published 10 hours ago

Public university depends on well-wishers

Published 13 hours ago

Malakal becomes a municipality, Makal named a county in Upper Nile state

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

Off-duty soldier’s killing claims 10 more lives in Cueibet

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

Gov’t, SSOMA ink document that ‘concerns every life’

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.