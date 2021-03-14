61 test positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 61 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24hours.

The results were obtained from 543 samples tested in the Public Health Laboratory over the weekend.

The latest figure places the cumulative number of cases at 9,490 of the total 120,955 tests carried out since the outbreak in April Last year.

The number of deaths remains at 104 as there was no new death registered

Among the active cases, two have been admitted at the emergency treatment center with severe conditions.

According to a statement, 1,481 contacts of the confirmed cases are under follow up.

Members of the public are advice to adhere to the use of facemask, wash hands with soap regularly and Social distance.

For any alerts, people are encouraged to call the toll free number 66.66 for an immediate response by health workers.

