A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

At least twelve soldiers have died following another cattle-related violence in Mayom County of Unity State, the Director-General in the State Ministry of information has said.

According to the Director-General, Kang John Bol, the clashes happened when some soldiers from the 10th Brigade of Division 3 raided a cattle camp yesterday.

Mr. Kang said the soldiers were on a mission to retrieve stolen animals.

This brings the total numbers of soldiers killed in clashes with cattle raiders to 21.

Last week, the army reported the death of at least nine soldiers following communal clashes in Mayom County, Unity state.

The officers were reportedly killed by cattle raiders who attacked their post over the weekend.

Officials in Unity State say about 17 people died during the clashes between armed youth from Warrap and Unity states.

Over 20,000 heads of cattle were also raided in the attacks.

In an attempt to retrieve the stolen animals, the army said it encountered resistance from the well-armed youth in Mayom.

Mr. Kang told Eye Radio the clashes also led to the injury of eight others.

“Yesterday 31st May, there was an attack in Tuoilok one of the areas in Bul West County bordering Twic State. The attack was planned by some of our forces from Twic State with some youth. This attack resulted in the killing of 3 youth from the cattle camp and 8 others were injured. Two of them are in a critical condition,” Kang said.

The DG revealed that the clashes included the use of heavy machinery.

“This attack also included the use of RPGs, PKM 12, and a military tank which is commonly known as a batch,” he added.

Last week, the army spokesperson admitted that the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed in most parts of the country are an indication that many civilians are heavily armed, and they continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

General Lul Ruai said that the long-term solution to communal violence will require comprehensive disarmament.

