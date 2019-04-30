30th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Soldier kills wife, children & himself in Wau

Soldier kills wife, children & himself in Wau

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 1 min ago

An insignia on the arm of SSPDF soldier's uniform. PHOTO: Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A soldier in Wau State is said to have killed all his family over bride price.

According to state officials, David Dimo Ubong had just been reminded by his in-laws to pay some cows for staying with their daughter. They said the soldier shot dead his three children and their mother before shooting himself in the head.

The soldier was asked to pay an unspecified amount of money as a traditional rite for his children if he can’t pay the dowry yet. He reportedly agreed to pay to retain custody of his children in the absence of the marriage agreement.

However,  Joseph Dominic Ujamo, a relative, said he was told: “yesterday night that Asunta is killed with her children.”

“I knew it was something very small that would have not reached this situation that we are in,” he said.

Mr. Ujamo thinks the soldier believed he was going to lose custody of his children and wife, hence killing them and himself in the process.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation 1

Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019

IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks 2

IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty 3

Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’ 4

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’

Published Friday, April 26, 2019

Cantonment of forces far from complete -CTSAMVM 5

Cantonment of forces far from complete -CTSAMVM

Published Thursday, April 25, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Soldier kills wife, children & himself in Wau

Published 1 min ago

Amnesty Int’l demands justice for girl killed in Yirol

Published 34 mins ago

Law makers in Maiwut arrested for declining to impeach deputy governor

Published 17 hours ago

Tombura gov. accused of extra-judicial killing

Published 18 hours ago

US diplomat concerned by lobbying deal

Published 18 hours ago

Veteran Journalist Alfred Taban passes on

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.