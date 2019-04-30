Soldier kills wife, children & himself in Wau

A soldier in Wau State is said to have killed all his family over bride price.

According to state officials, David Dimo Ubong had just been reminded by his in-laws to pay some cows for staying with their daughter. They said the soldier shot dead his three children and their mother before shooting himself in the head.

The soldier was asked to pay an unspecified amount of money as a traditional rite for his children if he can’t pay the dowry yet. He reportedly agreed to pay to retain custody of his children in the absence of the marriage agreement.

However, Joseph Dominic Ujamo, a relative, said he was told: “yesterday night that Asunta is killed with her children.”

“I knew it was something very small that would have not reached this situation that we are in,” he said.

Mr. Ujamo thinks the soldier believed he was going to lose custody of his children and wife, hence killing them and himself in the process.