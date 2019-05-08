A young man plunged to death at UAP towers in Juba

A renowned SPLM youth leader plunged to his death from the Equatoria tower in Juba this morning.

Valentino Mathiang who works for SPLM National Secretariat fell from the 7th floor of the UAP building in what has been described as “mysterious circumstances.”

It is not known whether he jumped to death or was pushed by someone.

But according to a close friend, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“This is a situation that you cannot believe, because they called me at around 10AM with the news, when I rushed there, I found his body lying on the floor. They said he fell down alone from the 7th floor at the UAP building, but I don’t believe it,” said Kerbino Riak, who was a close friend to the deceased.

Mr. Riak said the suspects are being detained at Malakia police station for questioning.

He said the deceased body has been taken to Juba’s Military hospital.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Department are said to be leading the investigations to establish whether it was a suicide or manslaughter.

Valentino Mathiang was a graduate of Cavendish University.