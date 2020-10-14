14th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | News   |   Abandoned Kapoeta triplets’ mother asks for help

Abandoned Kapoeta triplets’ mother asks for help

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Nangolio Lojore, 30, and her bundles of joy before two passed on | Credit | Elizabeth Gift

A young woman who recently gave birth to triplets in Kapoeta town is appealing for help after she said the husband abandoned her at the hospital.

A few weeks ago, Nangolio Lojore delivered three babies at Kapoeta hospital in Eastern Equatoria state.

According to the nurse who helped with the delivery, Lonya Lokine deserted the wife at the hospital after seeing the triplets.

Lonya is quoted as saying “In his culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to give birth to three babies.”

The 30-year-old single mother was left with no one to support her -except for the doctors.

“I am being supported by the hospital staffs, but if I get discharged from here, no one will look after me,” Nangolio told Eye Radio.

She lost her two babies, two days after delivery. She is now struggling to feed the surviving triplet.

Nangolio said she cannot afford to buy milk or clothes for her baby.

“I am appealing to anyone to help me with – at least – some milk for my baby. My husband left me after I delivered the three babies, I do not have relatives. No one visits me in the hospital,” she stressed.

A nurse at the Kapoeta hospital, Nagie Rosie also appealed to well-wishers to assist the woman and her baby.

“There is no one to help her not even a brother or husband. The man ran away like that, in Toposa culture if a woman delivers three babies, she is a witch,” she stated.

“Now she is getting food at the hospital. She really needs your help.”

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S.Sudan to introduce new currency 1

S.Sudan to introduce new currency

Published Friday, October 9, 2020

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country 2

Rock City murder victims’ mother caught trying to exit the country

Published Monday, October 12, 2020

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident 3

Juba traffic police officers involved in grisly road accident

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Governor Adil suspends land allotment 4

Governor Adil suspends land allotment

Published Sunday, October 11, 2020

A senior information ministry official dies 5

A senior information ministry official dies

Published Monday, October 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Abandoned Kapoeta triplets’ mother asks for help

Published 4 hours ago

Traffic cop dies in road traffic accident

Published 5 hours ago

WES only ‘hears of’ personal protective equipment donations

Published 6 hours ago

Well-wishers aid a blind schoolboy, a day after appealing for learning materials

Published 22 hours ago

South Sudan peace talks in Rome end in stalemate

Published 23 hours ago

SPLM pledge to appoint more women in remaining positions

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.