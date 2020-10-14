Abandoned Kapoeta triplets’ mother asks for help

A young woman who recently gave birth to triplets in Kapoeta town is appealing for help after she said the husband abandoned her at the hospital.

A few weeks ago, Nangolio Lojore delivered three babies at Kapoeta hospital in Eastern Equatoria state.

According to the nurse who helped with the delivery, Lonya Lokine deserted the wife at the hospital after seeing the triplets.

Lonya is quoted as saying “In his culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to give birth to three babies.”

The 30-year-old single mother was left with no one to support her -except for the doctors.

“I am being supported by the hospital staffs, but if I get discharged from here, no one will look after me,” Nangolio told Eye Radio.

She lost her two babies, two days after delivery. She is now struggling to feed the surviving triplet.

Nangolio said she cannot afford to buy milk or clothes for her baby.

“I am appealing to anyone to help me with – at least – some milk for my baby. My husband left me after I delivered the three babies, I do not have relatives. No one visits me in the hospital,” she stressed.

A nurse at the Kapoeta hospital, Nagie Rosie also appealed to well-wishers to assist the woman and her baby.

“There is no one to help her not even a brother or husband. The man ran away like that, in Toposa culture if a woman delivers three babies, she is a witch,” she stated.

“Now she is getting food at the hospital. She really needs your help.”

