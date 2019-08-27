Abel Alier calls for solutions to governance and economic setbacks

The Co-chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee has encouraged the delegates at the Equatoria regional conference to develop explicative solutions to addressing governance and socio-economic intricacies affecting South Sudan.

Abel Alier who spoke at Freedom Hall in Juba on Wednesday said the dialogue process provides a critical foundation for a viable state.

Over 300 participants representing traditional leaders, faith-groups and politicians from the Equatoria region have gathered in Juba to deliberate on issues affecting the country.

The regional conference is part of the healing, reconciliation and agenda-setting for the nation as was envisioned by President Salva Kiir in May 2017.

Abel Alier told the delegates not to only express their grievances but to also give recommendations for building a just and prosperous country.

“To emphasize, to underline the need for democratic processes to grow in our society, and to work hard in the economic sector,” said the renown statesman.

Abel Alier also said the constituency-based regional conference will set the agenda for the national conference that will include delegates from the three regions.

The national conference is expected to be held before the formation of the next Transitional Government of National Unity.

The recommendations from the dialogue will be presented to the coalition government to factor into its programs of reforms and service delivery across the country.

The Equatoria regional conference will end 30th of August.