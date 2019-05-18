18th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  States | Uncategorized   |   About 70 suspected cattle raiders arrested in W.Lakes

About 70 suspected cattle raiders arrested in W.Lakes

Author: Emmanuel Lugala | Published: 8 hours ago

A cattle camp near Rumbek, Western Lakes state. PHOTO: Aljazeera

At least 70 people suspected of raiding cattles in Western Lakes have been arrested by the state government.

Armed raiders are said to be terrorizing cattle camps in the area, prompting the local government to roundup suspects.

Daniel Chithok, W.Lakes Minister of Local government said, although cases of communal violence has reduced among the people in the state, cattle theft is increasing.

He told Eye Radio that raids are often in Rumbek and its nearby territories.

“The problem is in the cattle camps; they come and steal cows, and if you follow them, they will shoot and kill you,” Mr. Chithok said.

He said the armed attackers usually get the authorities and cattle owners off-guard.

“If they come and you have not seen them, they will shoot you and take your cattle. It is now not a tribal or communal fight anymore but mainly theft.”

Chithok said they have formed a committee after the arrest of the suspects, to trace stolen animals and return them to their rightful owners.

The suspects are expected in court in Rumbek.

Popular Stories
Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF 1

Over $3million approved for treatment of SSPDF

Published Sunday, May 12, 2019

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate 2

Gubernatorial decree banning night clubs unconstitutional according to advocate

Published Monday, May 13, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 3

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 4

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba 5

Kiir reiterates call to Dr. Machar to return to Juba

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National Security officer shoots a boy in Bor town

Published 7 hours ago

Red Army Foundation replaces Chairperson, Deng Bol in absentia

Published 7 hours ago

About 70 suspected cattle raiders arrested in W.Lakes

Published 8 hours ago

Fashoda approves monthly incentives for teachers

Published 9 hours ago

Members of public disappointed with SPLA Day postponement

Published 1 day ago

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.