About 70 suspected cattle raiders arrested in W.Lakes

At least 70 people suspected of raiding cattles in Western Lakes have been arrested by the state government.

Armed raiders are said to be terrorizing cattle camps in the area, prompting the local government to roundup suspects.

Daniel Chithok, W.Lakes Minister of Local government said, although cases of communal violence has reduced among the people in the state, cattle theft is increasing.

He told Eye Radio that raids are often in Rumbek and its nearby territories.

“The problem is in the cattle camps; they come and steal cows, and if you follow them, they will shoot and kill you,” Mr. Chithok said.

He said the armed attackers usually get the authorities and cattle owners off-guard.

“If they come and you have not seen them, they will shoot you and take your cattle. It is now not a tribal or communal fight anymore but mainly theft.”

Chithok said they have formed a committee after the arrest of the suspects, to trace stolen animals and return them to their rightful owners.

The suspects are expected in court in Rumbek.