1st May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   Abraham Chol gets one month in jail

Abraham Chol gets one month in jail

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Pastor Abraham Chol in police cell in Juba on Sunday, April 26, 20202 | Credit | Courtesy

A court in Juba has sentenced self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol to one month in prison for defying presidential directives against holding religious gatherings.

 

The ban on mass gatherings is meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, which has so far infected 35 people.

On Sunday, police officers arrested Pastor Chol after he reportedly defied the presidential directive.

The police spokesperson told Eye Radio on Monday that the religious leader resisted arrest and verbally insulted the officers.

The police later pressed five charges against him at Gudele Court presided by First Judge Thomas Deng Ajak.

Abraham Chol pleaded guilty to all the five charges labeled against him including public nuisance and criminal intimidation.

“The first accused is Abraham Chol you have been sentenced to one month in prison from the date you entered in detention on 26 April 2020 in line with article 124/121 of South Sudan panel Court 2008,” Judge, Thomas Deng Ajak, declared on Thursday.

Two other members of his church also got shorter sentences of one week each.

Pastor Abraham Chol is the owner of Cush International Church and is also known to his followers as Prophet Abraham.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case 1

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Red flag over rape at military training centres 2

Red flag over rape at military training centres

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Hundreds flee to Yei town 3

Hundreds flee to Yei town

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

S.Sudan confirms sixth COVID-19 case 4

S.Sudan confirms sixth COVID-19 case

Published Sunday, April 26, 2020

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba 5

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNHCR warns of dire humanitarian crisis

Published 33 mins ago

Abraham Chol gets one month in jail

Published 4 hours ago

‘Prophet’ Abraham Chol faces five charges

Published 21 hours ago

World Bank approves $40m for S. Sudan’s poor

Published 22 hours ago

Covid-19 taskforce slammed for ‘unenforced’ directives

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Alor objects appointment of S.Sudanese as UNISFA deputy

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.