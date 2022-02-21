Activist Animu released on bail

Controversial youth activist, Animu Athiei has been released on bail from detention in Juba, her lawyer has confirmed to Eye Radio.

Animu was arrested on 22nd December last year by the department of the immigration, Passport and Nationality for an alleged illegal acquisition of diplomatic credentials.

She was then handed over to Ugandan authorities after officials in Juba claimed that sufficient information obtained by the government indicated she was a Ugandan national.

But Uganda reportedly rejected to welcome her citing an alleged inappropriate manner in which the case was handled.

Animu was later returned to Juba and put in custody awaiting investigation and court hearing since then.

Advocate Anyang Ngong disclosed that his client was released on Thursday last week after payment of 2,500 US dollars bond.

“Aimu was released last week on Thursday on bail after many applications and requests were denied by the junior prosecutors and then last week we manage to secure her release”, Anyang Ngong told Eye Radio on Monday.

He says investigations regarding the matter are still ongoing and Animu is expected to appear before court thereafter.

“She is still in the hospital taking her medication pending the case to court although the attorney at the station still say the investigation is ongoing.”

“We don’t now how long it will take but we are hopeful the case should be heading to the court soon”, Advocate Ngong added.

In May last year, Animu was appointed to parliament on the ticket of the Other Political Parties OPP, but her appointment was revoked by President Salva Kiir over unexplained reasons.

Animu has also served as a consultant in the office of Taban Deng Gai – then First Vice President – and later fired over unclear circumstances.

Ms. Animu has not come out publicly to clarify the matters surrounding her nationality.

She has on many occasions represented South Sudan in international forums.

According to the Nationality Act, a person born before or after 2011 shall be considered a South Sudanese National by birth if such person’s parents, grandparents or great-grandparents, on the male or female line, were born in South Sudan; or belongs to one of the indigenous ethnic communities of South Sudan.

Chapter Six of the Act says if a person knowingly makes a false representation or false statement about a material fact in an application for a certificate of nationality or certificate of naturalization, commits an offense and upon conviction shall be stripped of nationality, and fine, or imprisoned for a period not exceeding five years.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



EALA doubts effecting single currency by 2024 Previous Post