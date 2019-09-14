Activist concerned about Machar’s house arrest

A civil society group has voiced concern about the continued restrictions on the movement of the main opposition leader.

SPLM-IO Chairman Dr. Riek Machar fled Juba in 2016 after fighting resumed between his forces and government forces in Juba.

He was subsequently exiled to South Africa, where the IGAD placed him under house arrest.

However, with the signing of the revitalized peace agreement last year, he was relocated to Khartoum where he is presently staying.

With the improvements in his relations with his peace partner President Salva Kiir, the Executive Director of the Foundation of Democracy and accountable Governor, says IGAD should lift Dr. Machar’s house arrest.

Jame Kolok explains to Eye Radio why it is important to allow Dr. Machar to move freely:

“Our perspective is that IGAD shouldn’t be an obstacle to the peace process that they helped to mediate. And by attaching the freedom of Machar to IGAD considering that he is one of the most important parts of the peace process,” Kolok said.

“We are looking at this in two ways, one we feel that by restricting Machar’s movement is by itself an infringement to the rights of Machar’s freedom of movement. Number 2 we feel that while IGAD has been so passionate about peace in this country, it will be virtually impossible to assume that the peace process will flow efficiently when one of the key principles has to ask for permission to be able to come and do some follow up on the peace process.”