Activist Moses Monday released

A civil society activist held by the National Security over a financial accountability campaign has been released without charges.

Moses Monday, the director of the Organization for Non-violence, or ONAD was arrested by security officers after a billboard calling for accountability of public finance was erected in Juba.

The billboard, with writings “Gurush Wen” translated as “where is the money”, demands the government to make all financial spending public as per the laws.

The Gurush Wen campaign supported by the Norwegian People’s Aid is implemented by seven local organizations ONAD is a part of.

According to an official at ONAD, soldiers allegedly attached to the State House removed two billboards stationed along the J1 days before Monday was arrested.

He spent nearly two weeks at the National Security facility.

“Yes I can confirm that I have been released on Thursday around 3 pm without charges and that I am okay,” Moses Monday told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“I am back home. I would like to thank also those who have been calling for my release and those who have shown solidarity in one way or another. So, I want to thank them for that. For now, I am taking rest and I will then resume my work normally.”

