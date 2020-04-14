14th April 2020
Activist pushes for gubernatorial appointments

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State. PHOTO: Aljazeera

The government should appoint state governors despite the disruption of daily activities by the coronavirus, a civil society activist has said.

Edmund Yakani argues that the pandemic should not hinder the coalition government from fulfilling its mandate as prescribed in the revitalized peace agreement.

“This should not lead to undermining of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, because we believe that the revitalized peace agreement is a very important instrument for transferring our country from violence to peace,” Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that 55 percent of governors in the states will be for the government and 27 percent for the SPLM-IO while the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) will have 10 percent and the remaining 8 percent for the Other Political Parties.

In February, the peace parties started the process of forming a coalition government in line with the September 2018 peace deal. They formed the Presidency and later the cabinet.

But the Presidency, which comprises representatives of government and opposition parties, is yet to agree on state governments.

There have been reports of cattle-related, communal and inter-clan clashes in some states, particuarly Jonglei, Warrap and Lakes.

Some observers argue that such incidents could be contained by state governors.

14th April 2020

