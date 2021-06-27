27th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News | World News   |   Africa must not face travel restrictions over Covid vaccines—WHO

Africa must not face travel restrictions over Covid vaccines—WHO

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

File: A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in Wau, South Sudan/Photo/Charles J Andrea.

The World Health Organization says Africans must not face more restrictions because they are unable to access Covid-19 vaccines.

Globally, 16 countries are waving quarantine for those with a vaccination certificate.

WHO’s regional director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, underlines that making proof of COVID-19 vaccination a pre-requisite for travel may deepen inequities globally.

“While it is important to secure borders and keep Covid-19 from spreading, this must be done equitably. African people must face more restrictions because they are unable to access vaccines,” Dr. Moeti said in a virtual Covid-19 briefing on Friday.

“As WHO, our position remains that making proof of vaccination a prerequisite for travel may deepen inequities particularly while the vaccines continue to be in such short supply.”

Africa is facing a fast-surging third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the WHO.

It warns cases are spreading more rapidly, projecting to soon overtake the peak of the second wave the continent witnessed at the start of 2021.

The third wave comes as Africa is experiencing a vaccine shortage.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, has been detected in 14 African countries.

WHO says just slightly more than 1% of Africans have been fully vaccinated.

While approximately 2.7 billion COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered globally, just under 1.5% of those shots have been administered on the African continent.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66 1

The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Kiir appoints SPLA-IO chief of staff Presidential Advisor for Peace 2

Kiir appoints SPLA-IO chief of staff Presidential Advisor for Peace

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

‘Youth unemployment politicized’ to attack aid workers -Hoth Mai 3

‘Youth unemployment politicized’ to attack aid workers -Hoth Mai

Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Families of slain governor’s bodyguards seek financial assistance 4

Families of slain governor’s bodyguards seek financial assistance

Published Monday, June 21, 2021

I regret my actions, says woman who killed her neigbour 5

I regret my actions, says woman who killed her neigbour

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace soldiers threaten to desert training camps over ‘lack of food’

Published 1 hour ago

Africa must not face travel restrictions over Covid vaccines—WHO

Published 4 hours ago

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Published 7 hours ago

Transition to development programs, aid agencies told

Published Saturday, June 26, 2021

Cleric appeals for assistance for W.Equatoria’s displaced

Published Saturday, June 26, 2021

IGAD wants S.Sudan’s MPs sworn-in

Published Saturday, June 26, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.