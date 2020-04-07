7th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | World News   |   Africa will not be testing ground for coronavirus vaccine, says WHO

Africa will not be testing ground for coronavirus vaccine, says WHO

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 16 hours ago

Covid-19 samples: Photo: African Exponent

The Director-General of the  World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned what he called “racist” comments by two French doctors who suggested a vaccine for the coronavirus could be tested in Africa.

During a debate on French TV channel last week, the doctors said the vaccine trials should be done in Africa, where “there are no masks, no treatments, and no resuscitation.”

The doctors’ remarks sparked outrage and they were accused of treating Africans like “human guinea pigs”.

One of them later apologized and claimed they were misunderstood.

Responding to questions during the WHO’s coronavirus briefing yesterday, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who hails from Ethiopia reacted angrily, saying “Africa can not and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine.”

The WHO chief called the doctor’s suggestion “a hangover from the colonial mentality”.

“The hangover from a colonial mentality has to stop and WHO will not allow this to happen. It was a disgrace actually and appalling, to hear during the 21st Century, to hear from scientists, that kind of remark. We condemn this in the strongest terms possible, and we assure you that this will not happen.”

African countries have been sites for clinical trials by large pharmaceutical companies, raising human rights concerns.

Incidents of unethical experimentation, clinical trials lacking properly informed consent, and forced medical procedures have been claimed and prosecuted.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case 1

South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19 2

South Sudan confirms first case of COVID-19

Published Sunday, April 5, 2020

TNLA committee summons Paul Mayom over police harassment 3

TNLA committee summons Paul Mayom over police harassment

Published Thursday, April 2, 2020

Trump extends US national emergency on S. Sudan 4

Trump extends US national emergency on S. Sudan

Published Thursday, April 2, 2020

Top gov’t officials, military linked to illegal gold mining in Kapoeta 5

Top gov’t officials, military linked to illegal gold mining in Kapoeta

Published Friday, April 3, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Covid-19: Kenyans mock S Sudan’s leaders

Published 1 hour ago

IGAD donates $100,000 for coronavirus fight in S Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan confirms second Covid-19 case

Published 4 hours ago

Activists demand COVID-19 expenditures made public

Published 8 hours ago

Employers advised against Coronavirus-related sacking

Published 11 hours ago

Augustino consults peace parties on state gov’ts

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.