Jonglei clashes leave over 200 dead

Latest reports from Greater Akobo authorities show that the recent clashes in Greater Jonglei have left over 200 people dead and 300 others injured.

Over the weekend, armed youth from Pibor reportedly attacked Akobo areas.

The attacks follow last February’s onslaught by alleged youth from Akobo, who reportedly killed 10 people in remote areas of Pibor.

On Tuesday, Peter Lebelek, the Secretary-General for the Greater Pibor, admitted that armed youth from Pibor attacked areas in Greater Akobo over the weekend.

Speaking Eye Radio on Wednesday, the Secretary-General of the former Bieh State said the latest figures show that 242 people were killed in Pibor during the recent clashes.

Daniel Both stressed that those seriously injured among the 307 people were airlifted to Yai by the International Committee of the Red Cross for treatment.

“We have 242 people dead but we are still receiving dead bodies from people who have died in the vicinity of the bushes where the incident happened,” Both said.

“We are still collecting those people and probably the number of dead people may increase. The number of those injured include 307 people confirmed now.”

Mr. Both, however, appeals to other rescue teams to offer additional emergency support to save the lives of the injured.

The Secretary-General of Jonglei state confirmed on Tuesday that SSPDF forces were deployed to areas where clashes were reported in Greater Akobo.

In the past, different forums resolved to provide long-lasting solutions for the cycle of inter-tribal clashes that have claimed lives, destroyed property, and resulted in the abduction of women and children as well as displaced residents, have been held but all ended in vain, according to observers.

Some of the crucial resolutions included the formation of joint integrated police that would monitor the free movement of pastoralists and their cattle across the states.

The integrated police were to be based in Gadiang and across border areas.

In 2017, local leaders from the communities of Dinka, Nuer, and Murle also agreed to form community policing and joint mobile courts comprising of cattle keepers to handle criminal cases, return abducted children and report to relevant authorities.

But these agreements have not been implemented or enforced by the national government.

