Al-Mougif Daily newspaper condemns national security of censorship

The Arabic Daily newspaper “Al-Mougif” has once again accused the national security of censorship after it printed a blank page this morning.

The Editor in chief, Mathiang Cirilo, says he received a phone call from the printing press informing him that a security officer had removed an article from today’s issue.

Cirilo told Eye Radio that the opinion was titled: “Mr. President, we have been without salaries for 5 months” was authored by a frequent contributor.

He condemned the act – saying it is an attack on the media freedom in the country.

“This morning, an important article in the newspaper was removed. I received a phone call from an employee working with the printing press informing me that, the security said an article in the opinion page should be removed. The article titled ‘Mr. President, we have been without salaries for 5 months’ the security personal says we should not publish the article and should look for an alternative article.”

This is the second time an article has been removed by the national security this year.

In April, the Arabic daily accused the national security of removing an article about democratic transformation and state building in South Sudan written by Professor Peter Adwok Nyaba.