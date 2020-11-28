28th November 2020
Al-Sisi arrives Juba for first state visit

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at Juba International Airport/Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has arrived in Juba this morning for his first official state visit.

President Salva Kiir received Al-Sisi and his delegation at Juba International Airport.

According to the Office of the President, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks.

Kiir and Al-Sisi are also expected to exchange views on regional stability.

There is an ongoing political and military conflict going on in Ethiopia ­–mainly in Tigray areas bordering South Sudan and Sudan.

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan are also in disagreement over the building of the Grand Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia.

South Sudan however has not come out to assert its claim over the share of the Nile waters.

Some members of the public who spoke to Eye Radio say they welcome the visit by the Egyptian head of state.

However, they appealed to President Salva Kiir to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, South Sudan’s share of the Nile water, and the safety of South Sudanese in Egypt.

A section of the citizens also calls on the president to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart the safety of South Sudanese in Egypt.

South Sudanese refugees and students in Egypt have often complained of harassment and racism there.

