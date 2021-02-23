Aleu under strict instructions to end Warrap violence

The newly appointed governor of Warrap says he is under strict instructions from the President to end the circle of communal violence in the state.

‘It is important to tell you that when I was being sworn in by the president, he told me that ‘you are the last governor and should you fail, I will go to Warrap myself as a governor’. That is a big message,” Governor Aleu Ayieny Aleu told SSBC.

Aleu, who replaced Bona Panek Biar in January 2021, said Kiir wants him to apprehend criminals and restore security in all the counties.

Inter-communal clashes in Warrap state have continued to claim lives despite a move by the government to disarm the civilians.

Last weekend alone, three people were killed in separate cattle-related attacks on villages in Tonj North County.

In addition, 15 people also died in three-day inter-communal fighting in Tonj County.

In August 2020, nearly 130 people were killed in Luanyjang in clashes between the disarmament forces and local youth commonly known as ‘Gelweng.’

Officials have attributed these clashes to cattle raids and revenge killings.

Aleu Ayieny, who is preparing to relocate to the state from Juba, says President Kiir has assigned him as the last Governor to end the communal violence in Warrap state.

“I think everybody who hears that must understand what is coming behind. I am going there as the right-hand man of the president and I am going with all the mandate he gave me,” he added.

“All I need from them is, they should stop fighting and let us start a new page. Criminals may not listen but I want all law-abiding citizens to unite with me to apprehend these criminals.”

