6th June 2019
Algadisha FC withdraws from tournament due to logistical challenges

Algadisha FC withdraws from tournament due to logistical challenges

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Algadisha FC [Courtesy photo]

South Sudan Club Champions League Group C winners Algadisha FC have pulled out from round three of this year’s tournament.

This leaves only Atlabara FC Juba and Al Hilal FC Wau to battle for a place in next seasons CAF champions league.

Last evening, the organizing Committee of the South Sudan Club Champions League warned Algadisha FC and gave them a deadline of today to arrive in Juba or face expulsion from the competition.

Algadisha FC who were to face Al-Hilal FC in the first  and former champions Atalabara FC have qualified for the final round of the tournament which ends on June 12th at the Wau Stadium.

Speaking to Eye Radio last evening the organizing Committee of the South Sudan Club Champions League Chairman, Wiyual Lam said Algadisha FC sent an apology for withdrawing from the tournament.

“Algadisha FC have informed us that they will not be part of the games in Wau due to logistical challenges they are facing,” Lam said.

With the absence of Algadisha FC, this means Al Hilal FC Wau will battle Atlabara FC in the finals which takes place on Sunday 9th June 2019.

 

