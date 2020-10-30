AMDISS condemns recent arbitrary detention of reporters

A media freedom advocate has condemned the recent arrest of a journalist by the national security while covering a press conference in Juba.

Three days ago, National Security briefly detained reporters and confiscated their tools while covering a press briefing organized by the Central Equatoria State’s Chamber of Commerce over rising prices of commodity goods.

Journalists arrested were from Juba Monitor, Radio Miraya and Equator Broadcasting Cooperation.

Mary Ajith, who chairs the Association for Media Development in South Sudan, says the arrests were a violation of press freedom.

She partly blamed the current media environment on unprofessionalism among security personnel.

“When we have people in the system who lack professionalism and lack understanding the roles of the media, things keeps going like that,” Ms Ajith told Eye Radio on Thursday.

There have been reported cases of attack on media freedom in South Sudan.

Weeks ago, Juba Monitor Journalist Bullen Alexander Bala was arrested by the National Security and taken to a detention facility at the riverside.

He was later transferred to Malakia Police State where he spent several days before his release.

Bullen’s detention came a month after the arrest of Number One Citizen Newspaper journalist – Jackson Ochaya.

According to Reporters without Borders’ 2019 global press freedom index, South Sudan ranked 139 out of 180 countries.

Since independence in 2011, dozens of reporters have been subjected to intimidation, arrest, censorship and violence, according to rights groups.

It says misconceptions about journalism in the country extend beyond the authorities.

“Security institutions need to employ public relations or communications officers so that they practically explain to officers the importance of media,” she added.

Arbitrary arrest and detention, harassment, intimidation and killing of journalists have forced many to abandon the profession or leave the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter