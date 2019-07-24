24th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | National News | News   |   AMDISS to look into news editor’s detention

AMDISS to look into news editor’s detention

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Michael Christopher | Credit | Facebook

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan says it is going to engage the Media Authority on the detention of a journalist in Juba.

This comes amidst silence among the media advocacy groups in South Sudan 7 days after the national security service detained the editor in chief of Al-Watan newspaper, Michael Christopher.

Media advocacy groups include Union of Journalists of South Sudan, Association for Media Development in South Sudan, Editors’ Forum and the media regulatory body.

Michael Christopher was thrown in last Wednesday.

This happened two days after Christopher was prevented from leaving the country for the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Before his detention, he told Eye Radio that security officers from the Blue House also confiscated his travel document.

When contacted by Eye Radio on Wednesday, AMDISS chairperson said “I was out of the country”.

“We will have to engage with them [Media Authority] because the law obstructs us from direct engagement with the security,” Mary Ajith stated.

About three months ago, the Media Authority suspended his newspaper, Al-Watan over what it called renewal of license issue.

Earlier, Christopher was forced to apologize for writing about the anti-Bashir protests in the Sudan.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir bans singing of national anthem in his absence 1

Kiir bans singing of national anthem in his absence

Published Monday, July 22, 2019

People reject Kiir’s “individual anthem” order 2

People reject Kiir’s “individual anthem” order

Published Monday, July 22, 2019

Juba road accident claims life 3

Juba road accident claims life

Published Thursday, July 18, 2019

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists, pedestrians 4

Army re-opens Dr. John Mausoleum to motorists, pedestrians

Published Saturday, July 20, 2019

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife 5

Blue House detains newspaper editor – Wife

Published Friday, July 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir has “no plan to meet Riek” in Ethiopia

Published 2 hours ago

Traffic cops resume illegal crackdown on ‘factory tints’

Published 4 hours ago

AMDISS to look into news editor’s detention

Published 4 hours ago

MPs to grill Makuei over national anthem ban

Published 6 hours ago

UK probes S.Sudan dealings with banknotes manufacturer

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t funds encampment

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.