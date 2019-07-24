AMDISS to look into news editor’s detention

The Association for Media Development in South Sudan says it is going to engage the Media Authority on the detention of a journalist in Juba.

This comes amidst silence among the media advocacy groups in South Sudan 7 days after the national security service detained the editor in chief of Al-Watan newspaper, Michael Christopher.

Media advocacy groups include Union of Journalists of South Sudan, Association for Media Development in South Sudan, Editors’ Forum and the media regulatory body.

Michael Christopher was thrown in last Wednesday.

This happened two days after Christopher was prevented from leaving the country for the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Before his detention, he told Eye Radio that security officers from the Blue House also confiscated his travel document.

When contacted by Eye Radio on Wednesday, AMDISS chairperson said “I was out of the country”.

“We will have to engage with them [Media Authority] because the law obstructs us from direct engagement with the security,” Mary Ajith stated.

About three months ago, the Media Authority suspended his newspaper, Al-Watan over what it called renewal of license issue.

Earlier, Christopher was forced to apologize for writing about the anti-Bashir protests in the Sudan.