Americans choose Trump or Biden

Polling stations have now opened across most of the United States as voters line up to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Joe Biden to be president.

Nearly 100 million Americans had already cast their ballot before election day and polling found that Joe Biden led on 66 per cent among these voters. Of those voting today, 69 per cent favored President Trump.

The world will be watching as votes are cast and the results begin pouring in, particularly in the large swing states such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and the ever-crucial Florida.

Biden up and tweeting, Trump on Fox

Joe Biden has been active on Twitter today encouraging Americans to get out and vote. He has called back to his time as Obama’s vice president and pledged to work with Republicans and Democrats if elected.

Donald Trump on the other hand has so far been silent since his late night posting of a compilation video showing him dancing at various campaign rallies set to the Village People classic “YMCA”.

The president will now appear on Fox & Friends nearly one hour later than scheduled.

Biden claims first election day victory, full support in tiny town

Joe Biden has claimed his first election day victory, with every voter in the town of Dixville Notch turning out for the Democratic challenger.

Just the five voters that is, but it is significant that among them was a lifelong Republican.

New Hampshire, where Dixville Notch is located, was claimed by Hillary Clinton in 2016 by the narrowest of margins. Polling ahead of this year’s election suggests a swing of more than 10 per cent towards the Democrats.

Early voters have already cast 72.3 per cent of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election.

