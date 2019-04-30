30th April 2019
Amnesty Int’l demands justice for girl killed in Yirol

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East Africa holding a placard in a past event. 

Amnesty International is calling for justice for the Yirol girl who was killed beaten to death for rejecting a marriage proposal at the weekend.

The 20-year-old school girl identified as Nyaluak Magorek Mariak had rejected to marry one of the two men her family chose for her. One suitor was willing to pay 40 herds of cattle as dowry for her hand in marriage.

Nyaluak’s rejection to marry the 40-year-old man angered her father and two of her brothers, who lured her to the shores of Lake Yirol where they clobbered her to death.

In a statement, the human rights watchdog said the inhumane consequence of this forced marriage that resulted in her death only highlights the need for an urgent end to this practice which is widespread in South Sudan.

“The marriage and killing are not only illegal but also inhumane,” said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East Africa.

“We call on the government to immediately hold the responsible individuals to account.”

Eastern Lakes government said it had arrested the father and the brothers who beat Nyaluak to death.

