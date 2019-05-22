Analyst criticizes legislature for not playing its role

An analyst has criticized the legislature for allegedly abandoning its main role which is to represent the will of the people of South Sudan.

The transitional constitution mandates the national parliament to, among other roles, oversee the performance of the national government institutions.

It is also tasked with interrogating ministers about their performance or the performance of their ministries and casting a vote of no confidence against the Vice President and any Minister.

The legislature is also mandated to enact legislation to regulate the conditions and terms of service of the Judiciary and its oversight mechanisms.

However, the professor of Social and Economic studies at the University of Juba argues that the incumbent lawmakers are not playing the roles they were elected or appointed for.

Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon believes that the people’s representatives do not represent the people’s interests at the august house.

“It seems the current members of the parliament are isolated and they don’t have the interest of the people at heart, and that is why the President was saying on 16 May when he was delivering his speech on the SPLA day that the SPLM has lost the vision.”

He further said that the speech of the president was clear as it indicated that legislatures are no longer making laws in parliament to benefit the people.



Some members of the public recently told Eye Radio that their members of parliament have never set foot in their constituencies since they were elected nearly 10 years ago.