Prioritize security sector reforms -Analyst

A Senior Policy Analyst has advised parties to the new peace agreement to prioritize the transformation of the security sector in order to achieve lasting peace in the country.

Chapter 2 of the revitalized agreement talks about Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements.

Among other tasks, it obligates the Transitional Government of National Unity to undertake cantonment, screening, training, unification, and deployment of all forces during the 8-month pre-transitional period.

However, more than six months have elapsed but key deadlines to implement these tasks have been missed.

Last week, the Co-Chair of the Strategic Defense and Security Review Board, Angelina Teny said the next government may not be established in May as required by the agreement because key provisions in the deal have not been implemented and parties are behind the schedule to accomplish the tasks in the remaining two months.

Mrs. Teny cited cantonment of forces, a decision on a number of states among others.

Speaking at a forum over the weekend, Senior Policy Analyst at the Sudd Institute, Zachariah Diing Akol said that it is instrumental for the transitional government to immediately establish a robust security sector if it is to achieve total stability across the country.

He said a unified, well-trained army will help in ensuring that random or illegal gun ownership is reduced in South Sudan, resulting in better security.

“These small arms that are wreaking havoc on the civilians without a strong force for the country, you cannot even disarm civilians. So civilian disarmament is going to be successful if the country is successful in establishing a security sector that is robust, that is credible, that is professional,” Zachariah Diing said.

He added that such a reformed security sector will also ensure “no political party have an army and no political differences [are] settled with the involvement of the security sector.”

Zachariah Diing made the remarks at a public debate organized to discuss the implementation of the revitalized agreement, with a specific focus on the opportunities and challenges facing the nation ahead of the formation of the ReTGoNU.