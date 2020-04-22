22nd April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | Peace | Politics   |   Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Author: Koang Pal | Published: 1 min ago

Angelina Teny - Minister of Defense speaks to Eye Radio in her office at Bilpam, Friday, April 17, 2020 | Credit | Emmanuel Akile | Eye Radio.

The Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs, Angelina Teny, has declined to appear before the parliamentary committee on coronavirus, saying the current parliament has no mandate.

Last week, the 1st Deputy Speaker for Parliamentary Affairs, Timothy Tot, summoned the Minister to appear before the parliamentary committee over the uncontrolled movement of people at the borders.

However, in a letter seen by Eye Radio, Angelina declined to appear before the committee because, she argues, that the current parliament has no mandate to extend its life.

According to the agreement, the current parliament is supposed to be replaced by the reconstituted TNLA by the end of the pre-transitional period.

“I cannot appear before the IG- Transitional National Legislative Assembly until a reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly is formed. However, I recognize your concern regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” Angelina told the parliament administration in the letter.

The agreement is supreme to the constitution and any other legislation that is not in compliance with it.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Makuei suspends SSBC director 2

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 3

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 4

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published 1 min ago

5 million masks to be produced locally

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament operating illegally-Yakani

Published 2 hours ago

Nine killed in Terekeka communal clashes

Published 2 hours ago

Mountain hikers warned

Published 2 hours ago

Juba executed 11 last year – Amnesty International

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.