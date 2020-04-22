Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

The Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs, Angelina Teny, has declined to appear before the parliamentary committee on coronavirus, saying the current parliament has no mandate.

Last week, the 1st Deputy Speaker for Parliamentary Affairs, Timothy Tot, summoned the Minister to appear before the parliamentary committee over the uncontrolled movement of people at the borders.

However, in a letter seen by Eye Radio, Angelina declined to appear before the committee because, she argues, that the current parliament has no mandate to extend its life.

According to the agreement, the current parliament is supposed to be replaced by the reconstituted TNLA by the end of the pre-transitional period.

“I cannot appear before the IG- Transitional National Legislative Assembly until a reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly is formed. However, I recognize your concern regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” Angelina told the parliament administration in the letter.

The agreement is supreme to the constitution and any other legislation that is not in compliance with it.