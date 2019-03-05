Angry S. Sudanese students in Morocco want scholarships cancel

Some South Sudanese students in Morocco are asking the government to cancel their scholarships over a confusion there.

In January, at least 150 South Sudanese students flew to Rabbat to start their courses.

However, they say the Moroccan authorities instead registered them for vocational courses.

This, they said, came as a surprise because they had all applied for undergraduate courses such as medicines, law and geology.

One of them who asked for anonymity said : “For me I applied to study medicine, Pharmaceutical studies and ICT and now they gave me ICT training.

“The government should have told that you are going to do trainings,” he said.

One other disappointed also: “I’m amongst those who were shortlisted for vocational trainings when I applied for diploma to study [either] Computer Science, or Geology and Mining.”

“I don’t come to Morocco for vocational trainings. Am now feeling bad because I don’t want to return back with certificate but with at least a degree,” the latter said.

They called on the government to address the matter.

In response, the minister of higher education Yien Oral Lam, said “currently we are not aware of any problem.”

He has directed them to report their complaints to education authorities there. “We don’t have any communication about that but if there is any problem, then it should come in a right channel.”