5th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Featured | National News | News   |   Angry S. Sudanese students in Morocco want scholarships cancel

Angry S. Sudanese students in Morocco want scholarships cancel

Author: Garang Malaak | Published: 1 hour ago

Some South Sudanese students in Morocco are asking the government to cancel their scholarships over a confusion there.

In January, at least 150 South Sudanese students flew to Rabbat to start their courses.

However, they say the Moroccan authorities instead registered them for vocational courses.

This, they said, came as a surprise because they had all applied for undergraduate courses such as medicines, law and geology.

One of them who asked for anonymity said : “For me I applied to study medicine, Pharmaceutical studies and ICT and now they gave me ICT training.

“The government should have told that you are going to do trainings,” he said.

One other  disappointed also: “I’m amongst those who were shortlisted for vocational trainings when I applied for diploma to study [either] Computer Science, or Geology and Mining.”

“I don’t come to Morocco for vocational trainings. Am now feeling bad because I don’t want to return back with certificate but with at least a degree,” the latter said.

They called on the government to address the matter.

In response, the minister of higher education Yien Oral Lam, said “currently we are not aware of any problem.”

He has directed them to report their complaints to education authorities there.  “We don’t have any communication about that but if there is any problem, then it should come in a right channel.”

 

 

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 1

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 week ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 2

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 3 days ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 3

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 week ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 5

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 1 week ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angry S. Sudanese students in Morocco want scholarships cancel

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir resumes Bahr el-Ghazal peace tour

Published 2 hours ago

Pointing finger at us hurts – say women living with HIV

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 6 hours ago

Ruweng State: At least six killed in separate incidents

Published 7 hours ago

NAS hits back at IGAD statement

Published 15 hours ago

5th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.