2nd June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Angry soldiers open pay protest gunfire in PochallaFlooding renders thousands homeless in BorEAC secretariat set to train airport staff in Juba on COVID-19Five lose lives in Morobo attackJohn Luk Jok dies

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | National News | News   |   Angry soldiers open pay protest gunfire in Pochalla

Angry soldiers open pay protest gunfire in Pochalla

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

A group of soldiers stationed at Pochalla in Pibor Administrative Area fired shots in the air on Monday to protest their unpaid salaries.

The former commissioner of the area said the soldiers, using light and heavy weapons, shot in the air during the morning parade, causing panic in the town.

The soldiers said they have not been given food or paid their dues for months, Tony Thopia, quoted the men and women as saying.

“Their commander tried to convince them, but they defied the order…and continued to shoot anyhow for almost four hours,” Thopia told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

They allegedly used guns such as AK-47 and PKM.

Calm returns

Thopia, however, said calm was restored after a plane carrying their pay landed in Pochalla later that day.

“But right now, the food was brought plus the salaries for three months. Now the situation is calm.”

The SSPDF headquarters is yet to confirm the salary payment.

Soldiers often complain of delayed payment of their salaries, a situation the government attributed to lack of money.

However, South Sudan pumps about 180,000 barrels per day.

Several reports carried out by anti-corruption campaign groups show that concerned government institutions do not gazette oil proceeds.

This, they say, encourage corruption, with billions of dollars stolen from public coffers over the years.

A recent report by The Sentry revealed that senior military leaders have enriched themselves during the five-year civil war, while soldiers suffer(ed) lacked of supplies and delayed payment of salaries.

Total Page Visits: 421 - Today Page Visits: 421
Popular Stories
Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report 1

Poorly paid but wealthy army generals – report

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020

John Luk Jok dies 2

John Luk Jok dies

Published 11 hours ago

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan 3

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 29, 2020

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom 4

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Health minister asks Kiir for lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise 5

Health minister asks Kiir for lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise

Published Saturday, May 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angry soldiers open pay protest gunfire in Pochalla

Published 4 hours ago

Flooding renders thousands homeless in Bor

Published 5 hours ago

EAC secretariat set to train airport staff in Juba on COVID-19

Published 7 hours ago

Five lose lives in Morobo attack

Published 9 hours ago

John Luk Jok dies

Published 11 hours ago

More helpline for GBV survivors

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.