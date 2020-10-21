Another girl child falls victim to Juba pedophiles

A 13-year-old girl was molested by two young men at Juba’s Sherikat suburb over the weekend, according to a local Chief in the area.

John Garang says the incident took place on Sunday around 4 PM when the men entered the house of a man identified as Monyal.

Garang says the suspects sexually attacked the little girl, whose name has been withheld.

“The girl was taken to Juba Teaching Hospital for medical attention,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He stated that one of the suspects is being held at Gumbo police station while the other is on the run.

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach the police spokesperson for comment were not immediately successful.

However, there have been reported rise in cases of sexual assault across the country, especially in the capital, Juba.

Following the gang-rape of an 8-year-old girl in Juba, South Sudan, young women activists took to the streets to protest and to demand justice.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



No funds to conduct population census – Isaiah Previous Post