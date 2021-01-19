19th January 2021
Another Juba child molester goes to prison

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 min ago

Nelson Wani Oliver, 24, was convicted for molesting the 16-year-old girl at Juba’s Munuki Suk-Libya in July 2020. He was found quilty on Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The GBV court in Juba has sentenced another 24-year-old man to 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor.

Nelson Wani Oliver was convicted for molesting the 16-year-old girl at Juba’s Munuki Suk-Libya in July 2020.

The Presiding Judge of Gender Based Violence Court, Francis Amum Awin, announced the verdict on Tuesday morning.

“The convicted person is sentenced to 10 years in prison, effective from today. The convicted person has to pay to the victim amount of SSP 500,000 through the civil procedure,” Judge Amum pronounced.

Article 247 subsection 2 of the South Sudan Penal Code says having sex with an underage will lead to 10 year’s imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the guardian of the survivor has appealed to families not to fear reporting sexual-related abuses to police.

“Let us raise our girls in a good way and if such things happen, don’t think about dowry but we have to think about the girl’s future first,” Henry Lobong told Eye Radio, after the court verdict.

“She is not in the marriage age and in case such thing happened just report to police.”

On Monday, the same court also sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for molesting a young girl.

According to Judge Amum, the court will be hearing all pending cases this week.

The GBV court was inaugurated last December to handle crimes related to women and children in the country.

