Another mother and daughter raped by armed men in Juba

Another mother and daughter have reportedly been gang-raped by armed men in a series of crimes that continue to wreak mayhem on women west of Juba.

The woman and the 18-year-old girl were raped in Gurei North -Block 1 residential area on Sunday night.

Area residents say three men carried out the dreadful attack.

According to the Area Chairperson, the bandits reportedly broke into the house and put the women at gunpoint, then sexually abused them.

Samson Kaya also said the assailants reportedly made away with some 10,000 pounds, phones and other properties from a neighboring home.

“One of them was armed and the other one had a panga while the other had sticks, so they attacked the first home and broke in and they took smarts phone and 10,000 SSP. Then they entered into the next home where they got a mother and her daughter,” Kaya narrated.

According to the woman and the daughter, the armed men seems to know them, including the type of business the woman does to sustain her family.

“They asked for money, but when the woman said they don’t have, they insisted that she has money that she earns from selling charcoal. The girl and her mother told them there is no money, so the gangs immediately raped the two,” Chief Kaya stated.

The Chief said the perpetrators of the rape are still at large.

This is yet another crime involving the rape of women in Juba that has continued unabated for the last four consecutive months.

Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Gudele, Jenderu, and Rock City.

Area residents have called on the government to deploy active police to crack down on criminals in the hot spots.

Total Page Visits: 30 - Today Page Visits: 27