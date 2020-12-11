Another officer threatens to kill over Renk land dispute

A 40-year-old man in Renk town, Upper Nile State, says he is fearing for his life after a senior police officer threatened to kill him over farmland dispute.

On date 16th of October 2020, Wad Hussein Deng opened a criminal case number 445 under article 245 of South Sudan 2008 panel court.

The case was opened at Renk police station against Capt. Diing Ador Fiot, a traffic police officer working in Renk

Five days later, the head of legal administration of the defunct Northern Upper Nile state asked the police commissioner to investigate the accused, after lifting his immunity.

However, Hussein told Eye Radio that captain Ador threatened to kill him in front of officers at Renk police station.

“He removed a pistol and threated to kill me in front of several people,” Hussein told Eye Radio on Thursday.

He says the dispute is over a farm land of 500 acre number 36 in Renk County.

“We did our legal procedure and the prosecutor wrote to the police. But up to now, nothing has happened. That plot is a farm. It is number 36,” he added.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the police commissioner of the defunct Northern Upper Nile state – Major General Manyok Jurkuc Deng – said he did refer the case to the attorney general in Juba.

Right groups say land-grabbing remains a security threat committed by senior army and national security generals in South Sudan.

Recently, a senior military officer threatened to kill a family in Juba over a piece of land, an accusation he denied.

A 2019 report by Amnesty International suggested that justice system in South Sudan has been crippled by a lack of independence.

It revealed that prosecutors only follow the directives of the executive, and in the absence of such directives, do not investigate serious crimes.

