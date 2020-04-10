Another person tests coronavirus positive

South Sudan has recorded another coronavirus case, says Dr. Angok Gordon Kuol, incident manager for COVID-19 at the Ministry of Health.

This brings the number of those who have tested positive to four. The other cases were confirmed on 5, 7 and 9 April.

“The case is of an adult. I can confirm this is a local transmission because he is attached to the first case,” Dr Godon told the media in Juba on Friday.

He said the latest patient is one of the people who had had contact with the first. This brings to two the number of people who have been infected by the first patient.

“The first case was imported, then the person here got it from the first case. It’s a local transmission. The patient is being isolated,” he added.

The adult patient is a South Sudanese national, the driver of the first patient – a 29-year-old female UN staff, who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.