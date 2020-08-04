4th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Another revenge attack leaves two dead in Lakes

Another revenge attack leaves two dead in Lakes

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 12 hours ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

Two people have reportedly been killed in an alleged revenge attack at Mapuordit Payam in Lakes State.

The former secretary-general of the defunct Eastern Lakes said youth from the area clashed with armed youth believed to be from the neighboring Western Equatoria State, resulting in the loss of lives.

“They were also coming for revenge in Mapuordit. They killed one person from our side,” Barnaba Mayor Deng told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Deng noted that such attacks have been happening since July.

These clashes are happening despite an ongoing disarmament exercise in the state, he stated.

He stressed that as of Monday, the SSPDF and local chiefs began collecting guns from the hands of civilians.

“We deployed forces in the area to prevent further retaliation,” he revealed.

Lakes State has experienced a continuous wave of violence mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding and inter-communal violence.

Last month, President Salva Kiir announced that the government’s plans to initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba 1

Three siblings ‘gruesomely’ murdered while watching TV in Juba

Published Sunday, August 2, 2020

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks 2

Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption 3

Juba Int’l Airport says not officially informed of KQ flights resumption

Published Saturday, August 1, 2020

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA 4

New wrangle over positions looming within SSOA

Published Friday, July 31, 2020

South Sudanese criticize current leaders for failing the martyrs 5

South Sudanese criticize current leaders for failing the martyrs

Published Thursday, July 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mistrust, Covid-19 and intercommunal affect peace deal implementation

Published 7 hours ago

EAC boss urges Juba to clear membership fee arrears

Published 8 hours ago

World Bank offers S Sudan 45-million-dollar grant

Published 9 hours ago

Dr. Geri Raymondo reacts to the ruling of the EAC Court of Justice

Published 10 hours ago

Why Wau’s incident almost brought the SSPDF and SPLA-IO to war

Published 10 hours ago

Police detain 16 people linked to Rock City murders

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.