Another revenge attack leaves two dead in Lakes

Two people have reportedly been killed in an alleged revenge attack at Mapuordit Payam in Lakes State.

The former secretary-general of the defunct Eastern Lakes said youth from the area clashed with armed youth believed to be from the neighboring Western Equatoria State, resulting in the loss of lives.

“They were also coming for revenge in Mapuordit. They killed one person from our side,” Barnaba Mayor Deng told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Deng noted that such attacks have been happening since July.

These clashes are happening despite an ongoing disarmament exercise in the state, he stated.

He stressed that as of Monday, the SSPDF and local chiefs began collecting guns from the hands of civilians.

“We deployed forces in the area to prevent further retaliation,” he revealed.

Lakes State has experienced a continuous wave of violence mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding and inter-communal violence.

Last month, President Salva Kiir announced that the government’s plans to initiate a full-scale countrywide disarmament exercise and communal dialogues to end the circle of communal violence.