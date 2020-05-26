Another woman gang-raped in Juba’s hotspot

A mother of two has reportedly been gang-raped by armed men before her children in Juba’s Gudele suburb.

The incident on Sunday happened 500 meters away from where the 8-year-old girl was raped two weeks ago.

According to the chairman of Kugi residential Area’s Quarter Council, two armed men broke into the house of the woman in the early hours of the morning.

Kenyi John told Eye Radio that the two armed men forced her two children –at gunpoint -to watch while they raped their mother.

She is reportedly married to a soldier who was out on duty that day.

Kenyi John narrated the incident last evening:

“It happened at around 3 AM last [Sunday] night when some 2 gangs with guns entered into one of the households and got a woman sleeping in the room, they put the woman to the gunpoint and raped her. When that happened I was called, and I informed the security people. They went to the place but found the rapists had fled. Where they raped her is just a distance of 500 meters where they rape the 8 years-old a week ago.”

Kenyi said she is currently receiving treatment at Juba Teaching Hospital.

He added that the perpetrators of the rape are still at large.

A similar incident happened in the same area two days ago when an 8-year-old girl was dumped in the nearby bush after being gang-raped by armed men.

The attack was highly criticized by the public, prompting demonstrations in Juba.

Last week, a 58-year-old woman was also raped and killed in Jenderu residential area in Juba.

No arrests have been made so far.

Last week, the government of South Sudan launched a helpline for reporting cases of gender-based violence.

Using the toll-free line 662, women will be able to report any cases of violence meted against them.

