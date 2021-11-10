Antonov plane owners ordered to ‘drag’ them out of S Sudan

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has withdrawn the license of several Antonov planes and ordered their owners to fly them out of South Sudan.

This comes a week after a cargo plane crashed shortly after take off from Juba Airport, killing all the five crew members.

Following the tragedy, the authorities launched an investigation into the incident which involved an Antonov-26 plane operated.

In an order seen by Eye Radio, the aviation authority says the expulsion decision was reached in accordance with recommendations by the Safety Oversight Committee.

According to the aviation authority, the committee on the 7th of November, 2021, resolved immediate withdrawal of AN-26, AN-24, AN-28, AN-30, Hawkers HS-748 and Let-410UVP.

“The identified aircraft are ordered to leave South Sudan to their State of Registry within one week as from the date of submission of this report,” writes the institution.

While arranging to exit, the aviation authority instructed the planes to seize operating in the country with immediate effect.

It also warned two AN-26 planes owned by the South Sudan Air force flying with foreign civil registration to change to the military registration or else face a ban by the aviation authority.

The Russian Antonov AN-26s, which were manufactured in 1969 – have been black listed by the Flights Safety foundation in 2006.

Other countries in Europe, Asia, America & most African Countries – including South Africa, Angola, Kenya & Somalia.

In May 2021, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority ordered all airline companies operating Antonov An-26 to cease operations until further notice due to multiple fatal crashes.

Since its independence in 2011, many planes have crashed in the country killing about 100 people.

On 2 November, an Antonov crashed on Gondokoro Island, shortly after take off from Juba International Airport – killing all the five crew members.

A manifest seen by this media outlet shows that the aircraft AN26- flight TR-NGT– belonging to Euro Airlines – was carrying 28 drums of fuel to Maban County, Upper Nile State.

In November 2015, a similar plane crash left 37 people dead.

