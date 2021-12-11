11th December 2021
ARC vows to continue work despite US sanctions

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Africa Resources Corporation Limited Logo

The Africa Resources Corporation Limited says it will continue operating normally despite the US sanctions on the construction company.

On Thursday, the US department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the firm for profiting and allegedly looting the public funds.

The sanctions came as the world marked the International Anti-Corruption Day on 9th December.

The Department of Treasury designated ARC and Winners Construction Company Limited for being owned or controlled by Benjamin Bol Mel – a sanctioned businessman by the U.S government.

The company allegedly received preferential treatment from high-level government officials in a non-competitive process for selecting ABMC to do roadwork throughout South Sudan.

It says ARC is linked to ABMC, and has been used by senior members of the Government of South Sudan for laundering money.

The company is among 15 individuals and entities targeted across several countries in Central America, Africa and Europe.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, ARC described the sanctions as “unfortunate”.

The company says the US government did not explain in detail how it got involved in the embezzlement of public resources.

“We shall continue operating normally to give value to the people of South Sudan as we have been since we started”, the statement read.

ARC is currently building urban roads within Juba city and Juba-Bor Highway among other projects in the country.

