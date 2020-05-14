14th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Army cordons POC, allegedly prevents IDPs from exitingGen. Marial Nuor diesWHO: Coronavirus may never go awayCeasefire monitor criticized for ‘silence’ on alleged violationsI’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan20320
E.Africa1,633
55143
World4,229,094
1,479,508
289,349

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Army cordons POC, allegedly prevents IDPs from exiting

Army cordons POC, allegedly prevents IDPs from exiting

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 mins ago

UN POC site in Juba [Eye Radio photo]

The army is reportedly preventing IDPs from exiting UN P.O.C in Juba after the body of a soldier was found near the camp this morning.

According to a representative of the displaced people at the POC located at Checkpoint, the soldiers think the unnamed soldier was killed by IDPs.

As a result, Majok Yen told Eye Radio that the soldiers reacted by preventing any IDP from leaving the camp.

Some IDPs work for humanitarian groups located in various parts of the capital, Juba.

Others, especially women go to the markets to buy supplements.

“This morning people are getting out, as usual, going to the market to buy the basic needs, they got surprised that soldiers are preventing them from going outside and they don’t know what’s happening and what’s the problem,” Majok Yen said.

“I learned that there was someone killed that side of checkpoint and people couldn’t understand whether that person is a civilian or a solider. This is what happened today morning. Nobody went out, all the people are staying here at the PoC.”

However, the spokesperson of the SSPDF told Eye Radio that the move is not aimed at the IDPs but to investigate the suspected murder of the soldier.

“The move was not aimed at them. Yesterday at night our own soldier was killed at the checkpoint by unidentified armed men and his gun was taken as well his motorbike, so the scene was cordoned off so that those who may be passing around do not tamper with evidence, so the move is aimed at gathering evidence so that we know who are responsible for the death of our soldier last night,” explained Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang.

Currently, there are 29,659 IDPs living in the Protection of Civilians site in Juba – UN House PoC I and PoC III.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 2

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 3

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 4

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 5

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Army cordons POC, allegedly prevents IDPs from exiting

Published 3 mins ago

Gen. Marial Nuor dies

Published 26 mins ago

WHO: Coronavirus may never go away

Published 2 hours ago

Ceasefire monitor criticized for ‘silence’ on alleged violations

Published 4 hours ago

I’m happy I served the country – Jok Riak

Published 5 hours ago

Peace monitor asks IGAD to break states deadlock

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.