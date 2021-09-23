23rd September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Army ‘fuels’ Tambura ‘massacre’ – Sooka

Army ‘fuels’ Tambura ‘massacre’ – Sooka

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

Health workers supported by organized forces are seen covering dead bodies with plastic sheet near Tambura town in August 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The chairperson of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has revealed that over 100 civilians were massacred in the‘army-fueled’ violence in Tambura in August.

In June 2021, the conflict between two armed groups erupted, killing over 200 people and about 100,000 others displaced, according to the UN.

Yasmin Sooka now states that it is the government in Juba that is fueling the conflict between two communities in the area.

In her ongoing address to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Ms Sooka says some of the victims – mostly women and children – were “raped and sexually violated before being murdered”.

She says:

“The conflict in Tambura, between the Azande and Balanda communities, is said to have been fueled by armed forces belonging to the South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition both of whom are supplying arms and ammunition to the Azande and Balanda tribes, respectively.”

This backs up the allegations made earlier by the state governor, suggesting that area politicians based in Juba are behind the killings.

These include the incumbent speaker of the national parliament – Hon Jemma Nunu Kumba – and Patrick Zamoi, former state governor.

Others include Hon. Pascal Bandindi, an MP representing Tombura County at the Reconstituted TNLA and Hon. Salle Sayid Uku.

Also read: Nunu, Zamoi among politicians fueling violence in Tombura – official

Church leaders, activists and the displaced people have called upon the national government to help end the conflict, but the calls went unanswered.

The two leaderships of the accused forces are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea 1

About 50 South Sudanese refugees die at Mediterranean Sea

Published Saturday, September 18, 2021

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works 2

Gov’t halts Juba-Nimule road repair works

Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Kiir appoints new TNLA members 3

Kiir appoints new TNLA members

Published Friday, September 17, 2021

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating 4

Kuel Aguer’s health reportedly deteriorating

Published Sunday, September 19, 2021

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal 5

Truckers accuse gov’t of dishonoring deal

Published Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

World Peace Day: Women use sports to promote unity amongst IDPs

Published 56 mins ago

Give room for free speech, Troika tells Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Meet Aluel, the youngest female truck driver in S. Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Army ‘fuels’ Tambura ‘massacre’ – Sooka

Published 4 hours ago

Juba mayor vows to bulldoze all illegal structures

Published 7 hours ago

Kenyan court unfreezes Lomuro’s bank accounts

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.