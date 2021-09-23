Army ‘fuels’ Tambura ‘massacre’ – Sooka

The chairperson of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has revealed that over 100 civilians were massacred in the‘army-fueled’ violence in Tambura in August.

In June 2021, the conflict between two armed groups erupted, killing over 200 people and about 100,000 others displaced, according to the UN.

Yasmin Sooka now states that it is the government in Juba that is fueling the conflict between two communities in the area.

In her ongoing address to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Ms Sooka says some of the victims – mostly women and children – were “raped and sexually violated before being murdered”.

She says:

“The conflict in Tambura, between the Azande and Balanda communities, is said to have been fueled by armed forces belonging to the South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces, and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition both of whom are supplying arms and ammunition to the Azande and Balanda tribes, respectively.”

This backs up the allegations made earlier by the state governor, suggesting that area politicians based in Juba are behind the killings.

These include the incumbent speaker of the national parliament – Hon Jemma Nunu Kumba – and Patrick Zamoi, former state governor.

Others include Hon. Pascal Bandindi, an MP representing Tombura County at the Reconstituted TNLA and Hon. Salle Sayid Uku.

Also read: Nunu, Zamoi among politicians fueling violence in Tombura – official

Church leaders, activists and the displaced people have called upon the national government to help end the conflict, but the calls went unanswered.

The two leaderships of the accused forces are yet to comment on the matter.

