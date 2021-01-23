Army general returns to terrorize Hai Game residents

The chief of Hai Game North residential area in Juba says a young man has been whisked to an unknown location by soldiers deployed by an army general over a long-standing land dispute.

In December, some residents of Hi Game North said they were allegedly beaten and threatened by a general over the land the general claims he had bought.

Ms. Rose Aya says although the case of the disputed land is still before a court, the army general deployed soldiers to scare residents as they dug a foundation for a fence.

Rose Aya narrated to Eye Radio what happened:

Ms. Aya is now appealing to relevant authorities to intervene in the dispute.

Recently the Governor of Central Equatoria issued an order suspending new registration, processing, and allotment of land in the state.

Land ownership, land grabbing, and land dispute in South Sudan is a major concern to many citizens.

The transitional constitution stipulates that all land in South Sudan is owned by the people of South Sudan and its usage shall be regulated by the government per the provisions of this Constitution and the law.

Right groups say land-grabbing remains a security threat committed by senior army and national security generals in South Sudan.

A 2019 report by Amnesty International suggested that justice system in South Sudan has been crippled by a lack of independence.

It revealed that prosecutors only follow the directives of the executive, and in the absence of such directives, do not investigate serious crimes.

